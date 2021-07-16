A Monett man was killed in a riding lawn mower accident at 5;45 p.m. Thursday on private property at Jolly Mill Park, southwest of Pierce City in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Raymond E. Haddock, 72, was pronounced dead by a Newton County deputy coroner.
Haddock lost control of the mower he was riding, and it overturned into a creek, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:15 a.m. Friday on Interstate 49 at U.S. Highway 60, about a mile west of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Robert J. Lawson, 43, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
He was driving a southbound pickup truck that began hydroplaning on wet pavement and struck a semitruck parked along the highway, the patrol said.
• A Monett man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:50 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 76, about 3 miles west of Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Jesus Almaraz Lopez, 19, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road on a curve into a ditch, the patrol said.
• A Washburn man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:52 p.m. Thursday on Kings Road, a mile north of Powell in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Jerrell L. Edwards, 64, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
