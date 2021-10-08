A Monett man died in a single-vehicle accident at 5:51 p.m. Thursday on Route C, about 5 miles east of Goodman in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brandon E. Wellbaum, 48, was driving an eastbound tow truck that was hauling a car when the truck ran off the road and overturned, the state patrol said.
A McDonald County deputy coroner pronounced Wellbaum dead at the scene.
• A Cassville man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 248, about 3 miles west of Jenkins in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Mark A Goade, 56, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
Goade was driving an eastbound vehicle that collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Thaddaeus E. Harris, 24, of Cassville, when Harris pulled into the path of Goade's vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:55 p.m. Thursday on Howard Bush Drive in Neosho, the state patrol said.
Truman D. Roponei, 45, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Roponei was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and overturned as he was attempting a right turn, the patrol said.
