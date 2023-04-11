MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 57-year-old Monett man pleaded guilty this week to sexual misconduct with an 8-year-old boy and was sentenced to four years in prison.
Russell Pearce pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of sexual misconduct with a child under 15 years old in a plea deal. He had been facing two more serious counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old.
Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea deal and sentenced Pearce to the four years.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the boy's mother reported the matter to police in Monett in December 2021. An investigation determined that Pearce would take the boy into his basement to work on what was suppose to be "a secret Christmas project" and would then molest him.
The affidavit states that the defendant ultimately admitted to the boy's mother, the defendant's own family and his church that he had molested the boy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.