A federal judge assessed a Monett man more than 27 years in prison Wednesday for peddling methamphetamine out of a residence where children were present.
U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool sentenced Victor M. De Santiago, 36, at a hearing in federal court in Springfield to a term of 27 years and four months without parole for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and for possessing the drug with an intent to sell on premises occupied by children.
De Santiago, who pleaded guilty to the charges Nov. 21, became the subject of an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration agents, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Monett police that led to a search warrant being served on his residence Feb. 29, 2019. The defendant, a second adult and three children were in the home at the time, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
Investigators discovered about 2 pounds of meth in a safe in a bedroom closet of the residence, which the defendant admitted was all that was left of 6 pounds of the drug that he acquired in California and transported to Monett.
