MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 39-year-old man has entered an Alford plea to a charge that he sexually abused a 4-year-old girl two years ago in Monett.
Timothy R. Wilson entered the plea March 14 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a count of first-degree sodomy with a child younger than 12 years old. The plea agreement dismissed a related count of child molestation and another unrelated charge.
An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial. Judge David Cole set Wilson's sentencing hearing for June 13.
The charges were filed against Wilson after an investigation by Monett police of disclosures the girl made to her mother in 2020.
The girl was interviewed at the Children's Center in Monett and repeated the allegation that Wilson had touched her inappropriately, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
