MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Monett man waived a preliminary hearing this week on felony child abuse and domestic assault charges and was ordered to stand trial.
Julio I. Cordero-Pacheco, 50, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court, and Associate Judge Robert George set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 10.
The defendant faces counts of second-degree domestic assault and child abuse in connection with an incident Jan. 9 involving one of his children and the child's mother. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Cordero-Pacheco grabbed the 9-year-old by the arms, pushed the child in the chest hard enough to leave marks on both the arms and chest, and threw a dining room chair at the child's mother.
