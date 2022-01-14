MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has ordered a Monett man to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused an 8-year-old boy while working with him on a secret Christmas project.
Judge Scott Sifferman ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Russell Pearce, 55, to stand trial on two counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old. The judge set Feb. 14 for Pearce's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Pearce is accused of sexually abusing the boy Dec. 11 in Monett while working together on a secret Christmas project, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The boy told investigators that Pearce molested him on multiple occasions.
The affidavit states that Pearce has admitted that he molested the boy.
