MONETT, Mo. — Monett police are investigating the death of a man found earlier this week inside a vehicle.
Police say they responded Tuesday afternoon to the 900 block of Seventh Street and discovered a 60-year-old man dead inside a vehicle, according to a statement from Chief George Daoud.
Detectives are investigating the incident to determine the cause of death, and the Lawrence County coroner is arranging for an autopsy, the police chief said.
The man's name was not being released until his next of kin can be located and notified, the chief said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 888-635-8477.
