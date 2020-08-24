PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 23-year-old mother has been charged with leaving her baby inside a vehicle in 90-degree heat outside the Walmart store in Pittsburg.
Police were called about 1 p.m. Sunday to the store at 2710 N. Broadway St. regarding an infant left in an unattended vehicle. Store employees had spotted the alleged peril of the 9-month-old child and opened the vehicle to remove the baby. An ambulance was called to the scene and the child was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg for evaluation.
The Pittsburg Police Department said in a news release that the vehicle was turned off, and the child is believed to have been left unattended inside for about 20 minutes while the mother was inside the store.
The mother, Ariana R. Garza, of Pittsburg, was arrested on a felony count of aggravated endangerment of a child and later was released on a $3,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.