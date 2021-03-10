A Joplin mother received a suspended imposition of sentence when she pleaded guilty Wednesday to a drunken driving charge in a plea deal dismissing a related felony count of child endangerment.
Elaine M. Roy, 38, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated with passengers under 17 years old in the vehicle.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley granted the suspended imposition of sentence called for in the defendant's plea agreement and placed her on unsupervised probation for two years with the requirements that she complete 50 hours of community service and attend a victim impact panel.
The conviction stems from an arrest by Joplin police on Feb. 23, 2020, when a car she was driving was spotted by an officer speeding recklessly north onto Wall Avenue from Junge Boulevard, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
She was stopped and found to have three children in the vehicle with her. The affidavit states that she failed field sobriety tests and provided a breath sample that showed her blood alcohol content to be 0.19%, or more than twice the legal limit in Missouri.
