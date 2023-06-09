A Webb City woman who had been facing a felony count of child endangerment related to a seizure of about 6.6 pounds of methamphetamine was allowed to plead down to a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia count this week with a fine.
Chelsea N. Thompson, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of paraphernalia and was fined $500 by Circuit Judge Gayle Crane.
Thompson originally faced a felony charge of child endangerment after the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant Sept. 27 at 911 W. First St. in Webb City and found more than 3,000 grams, or 6.61 pounds, of meth and syringes in the living room.
Thompson and her 3-year-old daughter occupied a bedroom in the house at the time, and the girl was taken from her and placed in protective custody, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
