A Joplin woman pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a child abuse case involving a failure to get her daughter to a doctor in time to prevent severe vision loss in one eye due to an inflammatory eye disease.
Raeann M. Cully, 37, pleaded guilty at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of first-degree child endangerment in a plea agreement dismissing an unrelated charge of forgery.
Cully had been facing a more serious felony count of child abuse for which she might have received up to 15 years in prison. The child endangerment conviction carries up to seven years. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant with her sentencing hearing set for Dec. 7.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Cully was made aware of her daughter's herpetic inflammatory eye disease as early as October 2016 when they were residing in Carl Junction and took her to an eye doctor the following month. Medication was prescribed, and a follow-up appointment scheduled for December of that year.
The affidavit alleges that Cully failed to keep that appointment with her daughter and is believed to have failed to make another with an eye doctor until July 2018 when the girl had to be referred to a pediatric eye specialist in Springfield, who reported it as "one of the worst cases" of the disease that she had seen in more than 20 years of practice.
The specialist reported that if the girl had received treatment early, she would likely not have suffered any vision loss. But, as it matters stood, the girl was pronounced legally blind in the affected eye and would require a corneal transplant "for any chance" of recovering any portion of her vision loss, according to the affidavit.
