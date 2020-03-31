LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar mother and her two sons waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on felony charges that they forced an evacuation at Cox Barton County Hospital by calling in a bomb threat.
Terrie R. Walker, 61, and her sons, Jason A. Gates, 40, and Larry C. Gates, 42, waived a preliminary hearing in Barton County Circuit Court and were ordered to stand trial. They each face a count of making a first-degree terrorist threat. Associate Judge James Nichols set their initial appearances in a trial division of the court on April 23.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case accuses Walker of calling the hospital twice within 48 seconds the afternoon of March 4 and stating both times: "There is a bomb out there." The calls forced both patients and staff to have to leave the hospital while police and firefighters searched the building and grounds. No bomb was found.
The calls were traced to an internet phone service provider, then to an Internet Protocol address and then to the residence of Larry "Chris" Gates in Lamar. Officers went to the home and made contact with Walker, who initially claimed she made the calls to warn the hospital about something she had seen "pop up" on the phone of her son Chris.
She was arrested and in a interview purportedly admitted to having made the calls at her son Chris' request after he received a message from her other son, Jason. The affidavit states that Jason Gates was at the hospital at the time to submit a urine sample for drug testing required by his employer due to an accident that had happened on the job.
The affidavit alleges that Jason Gates hoped the call would cause a delay in the drug testing required by his employer so that he might gain another day to try to flush any evidence of drug use from his system.
