A motorcyclist was taken to Freeman Hospital West after he was injured critically in 12:41 p.m. Wednesday collision with a full-size van at Fourth Street and Schifferdecker Avenue in Joplin.
The injured man, whose name was not yet being released, was northbound on Schifferdecker Avenue when the driver of the van, who had stopped at the Fourth Street stop sign, pulled into his path while attempting to turn left, Joplin police said in a news release.
The Joplin Police Department's major crash team is investigating the collision. No other injuries were reported.
• A 37-year-old woman from Aurora was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 2230, a half-mile north of Monett in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Erica L. Wilson was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
Wilson was driving a westbound car that ran off the road, striking a fence and a tree stump, the patrol said.
