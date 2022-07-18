A Sparta motorcyclist died in a head-on crash that injured a Neosho couple at 4 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 60, a mile east of Marionville.
Steven-Anthony Comancho, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene by Christian County Coroner Mandi Armitage, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Neosho couple, driver Robert V. Albrecht, 47, and his wife, Deborah K. Albrecht, 56, were taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
The patrol reported that Comancho crossed the centerline and hit the Albrecht vehicle head-on.
• An Aurora motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 3:03 p.m. Sunday on Highway 39, about 5 miles north of Shell Knob in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Tylor Davis, 27, was taken to Cox Medical Center South by air ambulance with serious injuries.
The patrol reported that Davis was northbound when his motorcycle ran off the right side of the highway and overturned.
• An Aurora resident was seriously injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 12:51 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Route K, about 3 miles north of Aurora in Lawrence County.
Glen Odom, 81, was taken by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South with serious injuries.
The patrol reported that Odom was northbound when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a bridge and overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.