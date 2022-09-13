A resident of Exeter was injured when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck at 7:10 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 76, about 2 miles east of Exeter in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
David R. Bennett, 57, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Bennett was southbound on a motorcycle when he pulled into the path of a westbound pickup truck driven by Wesley J. Pittman, 48, of Purdy, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.