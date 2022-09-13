A resident of Exeter was injured when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck at 7:10 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 76, about 2 miles east of Exeter in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

David R. Bennett, 57, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.

Bennett was southbound on a motorcycle when he pulled into the path of a westbound pickup truck driven by Wesley J. Pittman, 48, of Purdy, the patrol said.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.