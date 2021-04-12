A Cassville man was injured when his motorcycle ran into the rear of a semitruck at 6:35 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 37, about 2 miles north of Reeds in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert G. Callahan, 76, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Callahan was riding a southbound motorcycle and made a right turn into the path of a southbound semitruck operated by Kim A. Wendleton, 64, of Carthage, running into the rear of the truck's trailer, the patrol said.
