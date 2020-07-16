A Nevada, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle accident at about 11 p.m. Wednesday or later on the West Outer Road, of Interstate 49, a miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jimmy D. Dalrymple, 44, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with what were described as moderate injuries.
Dalrymple was riding a northbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
