A 29-year-old man has died of injuries suffered when his motorcycle collided with a car about 3 p.m. Friday at 32nd Street and Mississippi Avenue in Joplin.
Police identified the victim as Rayandy G. Ramirez, of Joplin, who was riding a westbound motorcycle on 32nd Street when an eastbound car driven by Michael Swanson, 23, turned north into the path of his motorcycle from the center turn lane.
Ramirez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with critical injuries, police said. He died a short time later at the hospital. Swanson was treaated at the scene for minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Joplin Police Department's major crash team.
