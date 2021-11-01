A Webb City man was killed early Sunday morning when the motorcycle he was riding struck a pedestrian island, throwing him from the bike, and a vehicle then struck him as he landed on the street.
Joseph Chapman, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:13 a.m. accident on St. Louis Avenue at Euclid Avenue. Joplin police said in a news release that his death appeared to be "impairment-related."
No charges are being sought against the driver of the vehicle that struck Chapman, police said.
Chapman's motorcycle was northbound on St. Louis Avenue when it hit the pedestrian island. The vehicle that struck his body in the roadway also was northbound, police said.
• Two Monett residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 12:15 p.m. Monday on Route H, less than 4 miles north of Freistatt in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Kyle H. Brivett, 21, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries, and his passenger, Jasean C. Langs, 23, was taken there with minor injuries.
Their southbound pickup truck ran off the road, overturned and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• A West Plains woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 49, less than 3 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Jennifer K. George, 49, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a southbound car driven by William M. George, 48, of West Plains, that struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
