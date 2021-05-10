A 26-year-old Joplin man was killed when an SUV struck the motorcycle he was riding Saturday afternoon on 32nd Street.
Chanz Olson died at a local hospital where he was taken after the 3:58 p.m. accident at the intersection of 32nd Street and Connecticut Avenue, according to the Joplin Police Department.
Police say Olson was riding a motorcycle westbound on 32nd Street when an eastbound vehicle struck him as its driver turned north at the intersection.
