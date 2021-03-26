NEVADA, Mo. — A Moundville man waived a preliminary hearing this week on an armed robbery charge.
Jeremy T. Boyd, 41, waived the hearing Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of first-degree robbery. Judge Brandon Fisher set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 9.
Boyd is accused of robbing the Cash N Dash store on Austin Boulevard in Nevada on Feb. 21 by entering the store and demanding money from the clerk while showing the handle of a pistol sticking out of a pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. The clerk put the cash drawer on the counter and the defendant allegedly made off with about $740, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Nevada detectives later made contact with the defendant at his home in Moundville and he purportedly admitted robbing the store because he needed money to pay his bills. He gave the investigators $105 that he said came from the robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.