A Jasper County judge this week handed a Moundville woman a stint in prison for possessing a firearm while on probation for a drug possession conviction.
Autumn L. Fry, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon in a plea deal with the prosecutor's office calling for a seven-year sentence to be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center with a 120-day review for possible placement on probation.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Fry the agreed-upon sentence.
The conviction pertains to a June 1, 2019, traffic stop near 28th Street and Ohio Avenue. The Joplin police officer stopped the vehicle in which Fry was a passenger for careless driving and suspicious behavior, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
A Jasper County Sheriff's Department dog alerted on the vehicle, and a search was conducted during which a loaded handgun was discovered in Fry's purse, according to the affidavit. Because she was on probation at the time for a felony drug conviction, she was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
