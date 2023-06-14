SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge assessed a Mount Vernon man almost 17 years in prison Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute about 32 kilograms of methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark sentenced James L. Mangold, 44, to 16 years and 11 months behind bars without parole at a hearing in federal court in Springfield.
Mangold had pleaded guilty in August 2021 to counts of conspiring to distribute meth and possessing firearms in committing the drug trafficking offense. Co-defendant Francisco A. Magallon, 37, of San Diego, was sentenced in February to 21 years and eight months without parole in the case, and another co-defendant, Dustin L. Brenneman, 41, of Mount Vernon, was sentenced a year ago to five years and six months.
The U.S. attorney's office in Springfield said in a news release announcing Mangold's sentencing that Magallon shipped at least seven packages containing the 32 kilograms to Mangold between January and April 2020, with Mangold shipping cash back to him and distributing the meth in Southwest Missouri.
The trafficking came to light when a package was sent by FedEx from Magallon to Mangold via Brenneman's address. The package contained an Igloo cooler taped shut with two layers of duct tape and containing five bundles of meth weighing about 6.2 kilograms, the U.S. attorney's office said.
Law enforcement officers conducted a controlled delivery of the package to Brenneman's home, where Mangold accepted and signed for it. A search warrant subsequently executed at Mangold's residence turned up 9 mm and .22-caliber pistols as well as ammunition magazines and small amounts of meth and marijuana.
Besides Magallon, Mangold and Brenneman, three other defendants in the case have been sentenced and a fourth has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, the U.S. attorney's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.