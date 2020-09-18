MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge ordered a Mount Vernon man to stand trial on a felony domestic assault charge following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Robert George decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Todd J. Cypher, 59, to stand trial on a count of first-degree domestic assault. The judge set Cypher's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 10.
Cypher is accused of assaulting a woman the night of Dec. 28 inside a home on West Cherry Street in Mount Vernon. A probable-cause affidavit states that the two had been drinking when an argument arose over sex and he hit her with a beer bottle, opening a gash over her eye. She told police that he also threatened her with a knife.
