MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 29-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Monday on drug trafficking and stolen property charges and was ordered to stand trial trial.
James S. Rash Jr., of Mount Vernon, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree trafficking in drugs, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Judge Matthew Kasper set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 14.
The defendant was arrested on the drug charges Jan. 15 after a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle at the Sonic Drive-In in Aurora. A police officer who responded to the call wrote in a probable-cause affidavit that he spotted a bag containing a crystalline substance next to the defendant when he approached his vehicle.
A search of the defendant and the vehicle allegedly turned up about 92.4 grams of methamphetamine some hydrocodone pills, according to the affidavit.
The stolen property count pertains to two concrete saws, a Skill saw and a generator reported stolen Jan. 1 from Seven Valleys Construction in Barry County. Recovery of some of the property by the Barry County Sheriff's Department led to the charge being filed on Rash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.