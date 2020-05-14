MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Mount Vernon man waived a preliminary hearing this week and was ordered to stand trial on drug trafficking charges.
James L. Mangold, 41, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Court Judge Scott Sifferman to make an initial appearance June 8 in the trial division of the court. Mangold is charged with first-degree trafficking in drugs, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The charges stem from a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of methamphetamine trafficking in Missouri leading to interception of a parcel at the FedEx terminal in Springfield. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the parcel with a Mount Vernon address as its destination had been shipped from a man in San Diego, California, whom the investigation had developed as a suspected source of parcels of meth sent to Mangold on prior occasions.
A drug-sniffing dog alerted on the package providing the basis for a search warrant to open the parcel. Inside, investigators found 14 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. Delivery of the package containing a small portion of the meth was made to the Mount Vernon address, where Mangold allegedly signed the addressee's name to receive it, the affidavit alleges.
He was arrested at that point, and a search warrant served on his home resulted in the seizure of a 9 mm pistol. The affidavit states that Mangold is a convicted felon and is prohibited possessing firearms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.