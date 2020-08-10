A Mount Vernon woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on County Road 1170, about 2 miles north of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lisa J. Culver, 40, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Aurora with moderate injuries.
She was driving a southbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a culvert before running off the opposite side of the road and hitting a utility pole, the patrol said.
