MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge has ordered a Mount Vernon woman to stand trial on drug trafficking charges.
Associate Judge Robert George decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Breanna S. Maggard, 29, to stand trial on charges of first-degree trafficking in drugs and possession of a controlled substance. The judge set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 13.
The charges stem from a search warrant served April 20 on an apartment at 303 W. Olive St. in Mount Vernon. Maggard was present in the apartment when the search allegedly turned up two small bags of methamphetamine and a loaded syringe.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges states that Maggard is the girlfriend of James Mangold, who was being arrested at the same time at 330 W. Sloan St. in Mount Vernon after allegedly having taken possession of a package containing about 14 pounds of meth.
The affidavit further alleges that Mangold previously received mailed packages containing large amounts of meth at the apartment on Olive Street. He had been ordered to stand trial on trafficking charges at a prior hearing.
