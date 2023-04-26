A 27-year-old woman reported being assaulted and robbed Tuesday morning at downtown Joplin bar.
Summer P. Richardson told police that she was talking to see a guy she knew at Whiskey Dick's in the 500 block of Joplin Avenue when another woman became angry and attacked her. Her assailant then robbed her of a small amount of cash and her cellphone, according to a police report.
The matter remained under investigation by Joplin police Wednesday. No arrests had been made.
