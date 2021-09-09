A 35-year-old man reported having been mugged by a cousin and another man Wednesday morning near the intersection of 18th Street and Kansas Avenue in Joplin.
Jereal K. Guster told police that the two men punched and kicked him and threw him to the ground before making off with a backpack containing his medications, some clothing and electronics.
Police Capt. Will Davis said officers later found the backpack discarded in a yard near 18th Street and Vermont Avenue, but its contents were gone. The report remained under investigation Thursday without any arrests having been made as yet.
