Joplin police are investigating a reported mugging of a man Monday afternoon on the west side of the city.
Officers were called to the parking lot of the Sonic Drive-In restaurant at 720 S. Maiden Lane, where Darrell D. Osborne, 54, reported having been assaulted and robbed of $11.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Osborne told officers that he was walking across the parking lot when someone sneaked up on him and struck him in the head, knocking him unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he realized he had been robbed by an assailant he never saw.
Osborne was taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of his injury.
