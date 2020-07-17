A Joplin man charged with trafficking in stolen identities pleaded guilty this week to several other property crime felonies and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Larry P. Raynolds Jr., 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to two counts of stealing, two counts of property damage and single counts of second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property in a plea deal dismissing a more serious offense of trafficking in stolen identities as well as two additional counts of receiving stolen property, a third count of property damage and a vehicle tampering charge.
Judge David Mouton assessed Reynolds concurrent six-year terms on each of the stealing and receiving stolen property counts and on the burglary and one of the property damage counts. The judge further ordered him to serve a concurrent term of four years on the second property damage conviction.
The dismissed stolen identities charge, which carried a punishment range up to 15 years, and one of the stolen property convictions stemmed from an arrest on July 16, 2019, in Joplin when police searched a property at 3102 N. Lone Elm Road in connection with several theft reports. Bank checks, deposit slips, deposit receipts and other personal documents taken in the burglary of a residence on Porter Avenue were seized.
A search warrant served the next day at the residence of the defendant's girlfriend allegedly turned up credit cards, coins and other items belonging to the victim of the burglary as well as credit cards, driver's license and other items belonging to a second victim.
Three of the convictions — for burglary, stealing and property damage — pertain to a July 2019 unlawful entry of the residence next to his girlfriend's residence on Sergeant Avenue and the theft of a refrigerator, cook stove, microwave oven, shelving, cabinets, water heater and other items worth in the neighborhood of $2,500, according to an affidavit.
The other stealing and property damage convictions pertained to charges incurred in March of this year following a Missouri Southern State University police investigation of the theft of a purse from a vehicle parked at the school's football stadium.
