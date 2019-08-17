A 56-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 112, about 6 miles north of Seligman in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Arthur K. Kabal, of Seligman, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the state patrol, when Kabal 's westbound motorcycle ran off the road and overturned.
• Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 96, about 4 miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Terry L. Booth, 46, of Jasper, and four passenger's in his vehicle — Clarence and Sharon K. Booth, both 67 and of Jasper, and Shane D. Booth, 43, and Alyssa Booth, 10, both of Alba — were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries. Christa B. Moser, 79, of Roanoke, Illinois, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Glenn A. Moser, 81, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the southbound Moser vehicle traveled into the path of the eastbound Booth vehicle.
• A Vinita, Oklahoma, woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:05 a.m. Saturday on Highway 43, about 7 miles north of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri patrol.
Lakuta L. Wolf, 19, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the northbound Wolf vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
• A Pierce City woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:35 p.m. Friday on Route J, about 2 miles east of Diamond in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Grace M. Donnel, 18, was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the eastbound Donnel vehicle swerved to avoid an animal and ran off the road.
• Eight people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:35 a.m. Friday on Interstate 44, about 5 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Enrique G. Lira, 59, of Pharr, Texas, driver of one of the vehicles, and seven passengers — Nelly E. Cesares, 39, Eduardo Lira, 19, Elena Ramirez, 17, Neli Ramirez, 15, Maddaoino Ramirez, 13, and Carlos Ramirez, 10, all of Pharr, Texas, were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
The accident occurred, according to the patrol, when the eastbound Lira vehicle hit the rear of a vehicle driven by Omar A. Mohamoud, 34, of Dodge City, Kansas, and then ran off the road and into a median cable.
