BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Charges of murder have been filed against an Independence, Missouri, man in the shooting deaths of two men and wounding of a third, but a motive has not yet been publicly disclosed.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department announced that Kyle Butts, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, a count of attempted first-degree murder, and interference with law enforcement. The charges results from a triple shooting Monday in Baxter Springs.
Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson, Missouri, and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville, Missouri, were found dead inside a residence in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue where the shooting took place. Autopsies are scheduled to take place Friday, according to the release.
Seth Guinn, 27, of Pineville, Missouri, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, where he was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department. His status was not available as of late Thursday afternoon.
Baxter Springs police and sheriff’s deputies responded to calls at 2:40 p.m. Monday reporting gunshots heard in the neighborhood on the southwest side of town.
Officers located the three men inside the home and initiated lifesaving measures. While responding to the call, officers also located a man on foot in the area who matched a description of the suspect that they’d received.
Butts was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to a previous news release.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting Baxter Springs police and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation of the shooting.
