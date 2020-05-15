The Joplin Police Department today released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Joplin.
Police identified the man pronounced dead at a Joplin hospital following the 1:28 p.m. crash on Main near 23rd Street as Justin Wilson, 43, of Miami, Oklahoma.
Wilson was driving a northbound car that crossed the center line and struck a southbound SUV driven by Misty Skaggs, 47, of Joplin. Skaggs and two passengers in Wilson's car were treated at a hospital following the accident. Police said Skaggs' injuries were not deemed life-threatening.
The accident remains under investigation by the Joplin Police Department's major crash team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.