The Joplin Police Department has released the name of a 48-year-old Oklahoma woman who died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday on South Main Street.

Arajuana A. Hart-Hudson, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Joplin following the accident near 35th Street.

Police said Hart-Hudson was driving a southbound Chrysler Town and Country minivan when she apparently suffered a medical emergency and sideswiped another southbound vehicle before veering off the street up over a curb, hitting a sign and guardrail and plunging down an embankment.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle escaped injury, police said.

