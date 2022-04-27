The Joplin Police Department has released the name of a 48-year-old Oklahoma woman who died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday on South Main Street.
Arajuana A. Hart-Hudson, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Joplin following the accident near 35th Street.
Police said Hart-Hudson was driving a southbound Chrysler Town and Country minivan when she apparently suffered a medical emergency and sideswiped another southbound vehicle before veering off the street up over a curb, hitting a sign and guardrail and plunging down an embankment.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle escaped injury, police said.
