LAMAR, Mo. — The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and 31 firearms Thursday at residence in Lamar and arrested three suspects on drug and weapon charges.
Barton County sheriff’s deputies and Lamar police assisted ODET investigators in serving a search warrant at 494 N.E. 50th Lane and arrested the suspects, according to a news release from the Barton County prosecutor’s office.
The occupant of the residence, Howard A. Morris, 46, was taken into custody and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He remained in custody Friday at the Baron County Jail with his bond set at $100,000.
Two other suspects, Brandon J. Huckaby, 35, of Harrisonville, and Ryan D. Braker, 37, of Lamar, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. They also remained in custody Friday on $100,000 bonds.
