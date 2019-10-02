The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a narcotics search warrant Tuesday on a residence in Carl Junction, seizing 35 grams of methamphetamine and arresting four people.
The drug team served the warrant at 110 Birch St. with the assistance of Carl Junction police and a SWAT team of the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. Three men and a woman were arrested, and a handgun was seized in addition to the meth.
Charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of an illegal weapon were being sought on one of the men. A charge of failure to register as a sex offender was being sought on a second suspect. The woman, Brooklyn Hollis, 18, and Matthew Archie, 34, were arrested on outstanding warrants, according to a news release issued by the drug enforcement team.
