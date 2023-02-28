The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a child neglect charge that a 29-year-old Carthage mother was facing with respect to unsanitary conditions discovered two years ago inside the home where she lived with her husband and two children.
Sara M. Morris had been facing a felony count of child neglect, but the prosecutor's office dismissed the charge at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, citing her compliance with all requirements of the Missouri Department of Social Services since her arrest in September 2020.
The defendant and her husband, David L. Morris, were charged with the offense after officers responding to a request for a well-being check found the family living in a residence with no power and littered with trash and dirty clothes and infested by cockroaches and bedbugs.
Their children purportedly were covered in dirt, and there was no food in the house for them to eat, according to a probable-cause affidavit. David Morris was found passed out in the living room on the day in question, according to the affidavit.
He pleaded guilty in 2021 to a reduced count of felony child endangerment and was sentenced to seven years, with the term to be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center and the court to review the sentence after 120 days for possible placement on probation. That probation was granted a year ago, and he was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.