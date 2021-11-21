A 25-year-old Neosho man died after a single-vehicle wreck about 2 a.m. Sunday on Route NN, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Carter L. Hickman was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin and then transferred to the burn unit at Mercy Hospital Springfield, where he died about noon. A passenger in the southbound car, Andru Jacobs, 24, of St. Cloud, Florida, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
According to the patrol, the Hickman car failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, overcorrected, hit a culvert and then caught on fire.
• Two people Granby residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on Otter Drive, 3 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Curtis L. Shippers, 34, and Jay T. Putnam, 57, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The southbound the pickup truck ran off the road on a curve and hit an embankment, the patrol said.
• A Carthage resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at about noon Saturday on Interstate 44 in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Robert L. Cockrell, 73, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said the westbound pickup truck ran off the road and into a ditch.
• A Neosho man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 11 a.m. Saturday on private property off of Route Y about 5 miles northwest of Jasper in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Vance E. Johnson, 48, a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Everett A. Johnson, 51, of Joplin, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
The motorcycle hit a ditch, throwing the victim into the windshield, the patrol said.
