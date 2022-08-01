NEOSHO, Mo. — A 33-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that he physically abused his 8-year-old son, leaving the boy with bruises on his face, arm and torso.
Eric W. Jackson waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a felony count of child abuse. Judge Christina Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 7.
Jackson was charged in May after an investigation by the Neosho Police Department.
A probable-cause affidavit states the boy had a handprint visible on the side of his face and bruising to one ear as well as several bruises on his arm and torso. The boy and a witness told police that his father had hit him.
Jackson purportedly told an investigator that the boy was in trouble when he grabbed him by his chin to make him look at him and that this may have left the marks on his face. He also purportedly explained the bruising on the arm as having been the result of him grabbing his son when he was falling backward.
Jackson told police that he could not recall what happened after he grabbed his son by the chin and that everything after that was just "a blur" to him, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.