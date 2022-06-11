NEOSHO, Mo. — A 37-year-old defendant scheduled to go to trial in November on child sexual abuse charges involving two girls waived a preliminary hearing this week on additional charges filed with respect to one of the victims.
Christopher A. Creviston, of Neosho, waived the hearing Thursday in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of third-degree child molestation and a single count of statutory sodomy with a child less than 14 years old. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set Creviston's initial appearance in a trial division on the new charges for June 21.
Creviston is currently scheduled to go on trial Nov. 8 on four counts of statutory sodomy involving two girls under 14 years old in 2018. Those charges were filed in 2020 following an investigation by Neosho police, and the case was subsequently moved to McDonald County on a change of venue.
The Newton County prosecutor's office filed more charges this year after one of those girls made disclosures about additional acts perpetrated by the defendant the same year.
