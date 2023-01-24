A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49, about 6 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Conrado Lopez, 63, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.

Lopez was driving a northbound car that collided with a northbound semitruck operated by Paytan Myers, 27, of Holiday Island, Arkansas, when Myers' rig crossed the center lane divider, the patrol said.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.