A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49, about 6 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Conrado Lopez, 63, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Lopez was driving a northbound car that collided with a northbound semitruck operated by Paytan Myers, 27, of Holiday Island, Arkansas, when Myers' rig crossed the center lane divider, the patrol said.
