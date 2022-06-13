A 43-year-old man from Neosho was injured in a motorcycle crash at 10:05 p.m. Sunday on Mohawk Drive at Missouri Highway 86, about 2 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Christopher M. Gilliam was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries.

He was riding a northbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, throwing him from the bike, the patrol said.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.