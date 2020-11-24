A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:55 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 59 in Goodman in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James D. Chapman, 30, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Chapman was driving a southbound vehicle that ran into the rear of a southbound car driven by Sarah E. Carman, 36, of Neosho, when Carman slowed for another car that was making a turn, the patrol said.
