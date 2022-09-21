A 74-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in Neosho, according to the Neosho Police Department.
Charles Hixson, of Neosho, was pronounced dead by the Newton County coroner's office at the scene of the crash on Missouri Highway 86 at Baxter Street, police said. The other driver, Shirayne Rabualiman, 21, of Neosho, was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians and released.
Police said Hixson was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran into the rear of Rabualiman's car as she was stopped in the left-turn lane.
• A Southwest City man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 90, about 2 miles south of Noel in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Clayton L. Olin, 25, was taken to Integris Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma, with moderate injuries.
He was riding a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
