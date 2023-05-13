A Neosho man was killed in a 10-vehicle crash at 4:45 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 44, two miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Rodger A. Alexander, 37, was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead by a physician shortly before 7 p.m., the patrol said.
Four other drivers also were injured: Bryce A. Wimbish, 18, of Hobbs, New Mexico; Jared M. Swift, 35, of Springfield; Elizabeth A. Hailey, 40, of Springfield; and Dana R. Kennard, 42, of De Soto. They all were taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, the patrol said.
The patrol said nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were stopped in traffic on the interstate when a westbound semitrailer driven by Patrick J. Joiner, 53, of Jefferson, Georgia, ran into the back of Alexander's vehicle. That collision caused a chain reaction among the remaining eight vehicles, the patrol said.
