A 19-year-old man from Neosho was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at 2:58 p.m. Monday on Route AA, 2 miles south of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dylan E. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision by a Newton County deputy coroner.
Cole was driving an eastbound motorcycle that collided with a westbound car driven by Darla K. Casteel, 70, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, when Casteel made a left turn in front of him, the patrol said.
• A Webb City man suffered serious injuries when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday on North Main Street in Airport Drive, the patrol said.
Jon A. Covert, 52, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
He was riding a southbound motorcycle that collided with a northbound pickup truck driven by Trey D. Covey, 18, of Joplin, when Covey made a lane change and turned left in front of Covert, the patrol said.
• An El Dorado Springs resident sustained moderate injuries in an all-terrain-vehicle crash at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday on Rebel Road, about 5 miles southwest of El Dorado Springs in Vernon County, the patrol said.
Phillip R. Miller, 39, was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Miller was a passenger in an eastbound Polaris Ranger 900 operated by Reuben E. Miller, 21, of Harwood, that struck a tree, throwing Phillip Miller from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Wheaton woman sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday on Route W, 5 miles east of Wheaton in Barry County, the patrol said.
Martha Hernandez, 49, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville. She was driving an eastbound SUV that struck a horse, the patrol said.
