A Neosho man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Old U.S. Highway 60, about 6 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jeremiah T. Durbin, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy county coroner.
Durbin was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday on Route H, about 3 miles west of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
Jude D. Huskey, 23, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Huskey was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday on South Grand Avenue, a half-mile south of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Curtis A. Pacettie, 50, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a southbound car that slid off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
